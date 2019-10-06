|
|
Age 88, of New Brighton Passed away October 1, 2019 Preceded in death by her parents Edward and Marie, brothers Edward and Richard, and husband James "Jim" Thielen. Survived by sons Michael (Ginger) and Patrick, grandsons Liam (Kirsty) and Colin, step-son Shawn and step-daughter Sarah. Visitation 5-7PM Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Washburn-McReavy New Brighton Chapel, 706 4th Ave. NW, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30AM Wednesday, Oct. 9 at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 835 2nd Ave. NW, New Brighton. Private burial. Memorials preferred to or . www.Washburn-McReavy.com New Brighton 651-636-9821
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019