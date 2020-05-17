Age 80, of St. Paul Passed peacefully on Mother's Day, May 10th after a long, brave and sometimes humorous journey with Alzheimer's Disease. Preceded in death by her parents Frances M. O'Boyle, John R. O'Boyle, and her brother John T. O'Boyle. Survived by her children: Jon (Michael Kling), Sandi Landstrom Evans and Mark (Jill Olson); grandchildren: Alexandra Evans (Matt Thiboldeaux), Lauren Lundgren (Teddy), Andrew Landstrom (Hannah), Cassandra Landstrom (Nick Loes) and Nikki and Cami DeMarre; great grandsons: Henry, Waylon, Kade, Alfie and Sawyer; her siblings: Carol O'Boyle (Bob Silvagni), Pat O'Boyle and sister-in-law Cleo O'Boyle. Jean was a graduate of St. Agnes High School in St. Paul and raised her family in Roseville for many years. She enjoyed traveling to see extended family in Seattle, WA and made many friends during frequent visits to Santa Fe, NM. Our family is deeply grateful for the loving care and expertise of the skilled staff at Vista Prairie Memory Care Center in South St. Paul where Jean lived for 5-1/2 + years. Memorials can be made in Jean's name to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. Arrangements handled by Twin Cities Cremation. A future memorial date will be shared when safe to do so.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.