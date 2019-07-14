Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean KOSOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Mary KOSOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Mary KOSOWSKI Obituary
August 5, 1950 – July 8, 2019 The family of Jean Kosowski of Mendota Heights is heartbroken to announce that she has passed away. Jean is survived by her mother, Shirley Kosowski; three sisters, Bonnie Velie (Decker), Judy Anderson (Bryan), and Susan Kosowski (Scott Brockett); aunts; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a multitude of friends. Jean was preceded in death by her father Fire Chief, Frank S. Kosowski, and several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Jean graduated from South St. Paul high school and studied at Saint Catherine University. Jean spent many successful years in the candy and food industry. Her favorite shows were I Dream of Jeanie and Mary Tyler Moore. She had a special talent for creative writing. Many of us were the lucky recipients of personalized creations of birthday and Christmas cards from Jean and her beloved dog Bear, with, of course, his paw stamp. Memorial Service 3pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Presbyterian Homes Chapel, 9889 Penn Avenue South Bloomington, MN. Gathering of family and friends 1 hour prior to service. Memorials Suggested to: Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane, Golden Valley, MN 55442 in memory of Jean Kosowski. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.