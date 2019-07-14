|
August 5, 1950 – July 8, 2019 The family of Jean Kosowski of Mendota Heights is heartbroken to announce that she has passed away. Jean is survived by her mother, Shirley Kosowski; three sisters, Bonnie Velie (Decker), Judy Anderson (Bryan), and Susan Kosowski (Scott Brockett); aunts; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a multitude of friends. Jean was preceded in death by her father Fire Chief, Frank S. Kosowski, and several uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Jean graduated from South St. Paul high school and studied at Saint Catherine University. Jean spent many successful years in the candy and food industry. Her favorite shows were I Dream of Jeanie and Mary Tyler Moore. She had a special talent for creative writing. Many of us were the lucky recipients of personalized creations of birthday and Christmas cards from Jean and her beloved dog Bear, with, of course, his paw stamp. Memorial Service 3pm Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Presbyterian Homes Chapel, 9889 Penn Avenue South Bloomington, MN. Gathering of family and friends 1 hour prior to service. Memorials Suggested to: Animal Humane Society, 845 Meadow Lane, Golden Valley, MN 55442 in memory of Jean Kosowski. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019