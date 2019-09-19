Home

Robbinsdale United Church
4200 Lake Rd
Robbinsdale, MN 55422
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ
4200 Lake Road
Robbinsdale, MN
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ
4200 Lake Road
Robbinsdale, MN
Jean Mary (Mernie) QUESNEL

Age 94 of Maplewood Formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 15th, 2019. Survived by children Mark Quesnel & friend Sharon Illgen, Steve Quesnel, Cindy & Mike Gruett; grandchildren Lisa & Lee Lund, Katie & Michael Weber, Kim (Gruett) & Michael Horsch; great grandchildren Griffin & Addison Weber, Will & McKenna Lund, William & Anna Horsch. Also survived by sister Lois Brisson, brother Dennis (Tag) & sister-in-law Judy Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by beloved husband Bill, father Martin Anderson, mother Teresa Miller, brother Bob Anderson, sister Dee Gibbons, and daughter-in-law Vi Quesnel. Jean's Celebration of Life will be held at Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ, 4200 Lake Road, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 on Tuesday, September 24th at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts will be donated to the and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019
