Age 94 of Maplewood Formerly of Roseville Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 15th, 2019. Survived by children Mark Quesnel & friend Sharon Illgen, Steve Quesnel, Cindy & Mike Gruett; grandchildren Lisa & Lee Lund, Katie & Michael Weber, Kim (Gruett) & Michael Horsch; great grandchildren Griffin & Addison Weber, Will & McKenna Lund, William & Anna Horsch. Also survived by sister Lois Brisson, brother Dennis (Tag) & sister-in-law Judy Anderson; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Preceded in death by beloved husband Bill, father Martin Anderson, mother Teresa Miller, brother Bob Anderson, sister Dee Gibbons, and daughter-in-law Vi Quesnel. Jean's Celebration of Life will be held at Robbinsdale Parkway United Church of Christ, 4200 Lake Road, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 on Tuesday, September 24th at 7:00 PM with visitation beginning at 6:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, gifts will be donated to the and American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP).
Published in Pioneer Press from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019