Faithful & Devoted Catholic Age 83, of Little Canada Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family following a long struggle with Lewy Body Dementia, on September 18, 2020. Preceded in death by grandson, Nickolas Wojcik; and siblings, Harold Schmidt & Angie Mayer. Survived by husband, Tom; children, Mark (Chris), Stefanie (Al) Sorensen, Scott; grandchildren, Jerad, Ashley, Candyce, Brandon, Jenel, Alyssa; great grandchildren, Kyler, Carver, Parker, Baya, Kingston, Graham, Eva; siblings, Jerry Schmidt & Darlene Christenson; and her loving "Club" friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Lewy Body Dementia Association lbda.org
. Services and interment will be private. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550