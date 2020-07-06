Age 94 of Richfield Passed away peacefully July 1, 2020 Jean grew up in Richfield on 66th and Harriet, back when it was mostly farm country. She graduated from Washburn High School, and would go on to work at Minister's Life and Casualty and Donaldson Manufacturing Co. She loved gardening and reading all types of print media, and was always eager to research new topics in finance and current events. She always had a cat as a house pet, "Big Foot" being her favorite. Jean also liked to wind down and play songs on her piano. In her later years she moved to Stonecrest Senior Living and eventually St. Therese of Woodbury. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 1997; brother, Bud Garvey; and parents, Leigh and Doris. She is survived by her son, Mike; grandchildren, Brandon and Katie; great-grandchildren, Mya, Josie, Max, Baxter and Bronwyn; nieces, Debbie, Lin, Mary, Sandy and Jackie; nephews, David, Tom and Danny; and many other loving family and friends. A service will be held Tuesday, July 7th 11:00 AM at O'Halloran and Murphy Woodbury, 8700 Valley Creek Road, Woodbury, MN, with burial at Lakewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Therese of Woodbury. 651-702-0301