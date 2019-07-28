|
|
Age 75 Of Stillwater, MN Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband, Richard Miner; parents, Thomas & Florence Eichten; and other dear family members. She is survived by her children, Mary Jo Koski, Jon Miner and Jeff (Heather) Miner; grandchildren, Holly (Zach) Upgren, Sarah & Jason Miner; and siblings, Dick Eichten, Jim (Jan) Eichten, Judy Peterson and Tommy Eichten. Fiercely independent, Jean knew how to persevere against all odds, overcoming the challenges life threw at her with a can-do attitude. A natural storyteller, she passed down innumerable memories about her life that will be cherished by all. She will never be forgotten and always remembered. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St., Stillwater, MN 55082. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at Simonet Funeral Home, 6429 Osgood Ave. N., Stillwater, MN as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery, Bayport, MN. Luncheon to follow.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 28, 2019