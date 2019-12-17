|
|
Age 77 of Cannon Falls Preceded by husband Glenn Died Dec 13. Graduated from Visitation High School. Jean will be remembered by her family as a hard-working farm wife - taking care of the farm animals, canning food from their large garden, cooking and cleaning, doing endless loads of laundry, and, of course, caring for her nine children. Preceded in death by her husband Glenn Mulvihill, partner Bobby Overby, sisters Joyce Smisek and Janet (Thomas) O'Connell and parents Dr. Elmer and Elsie Smisek. her partner Duane Houk, her sisters Joan (Tom) Trudell and Judith Hable, her nine children; Tim (Sue) Mulvihill, Glenn (Carol) Mulvihill, Liz (Lourdes) Mulvihill, Chris (Steve) Werner, Jeanne (Jeff) Werner, Marie (John) Mulvihill, Joyce (Pete) Schaffer, Annie (Brian) Duscher, Josie Mulvihill, her thirty-three grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Glenhaven Events 1595 220th St. E., Farmington, MN 55024 from 4 pm - 8 pm. Interment will be in St. Mathias Cemetery in Hampton, Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 17, 2019