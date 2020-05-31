Born on May 11, 1950 Died on May 22, 2020 Jean was a lifelong resident of St. Paul, Minnesota. Jean loved the outdoors, and he especially loved horses and horseback riding, working hard, and having fun with family & friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Anthony A. & Miriam C. Bour and his brother Jerome. He is survived by his son Curtis, son Jean Jr., daughter-in-law Nicole, grandchildren Anthony J., Robert J., step grandchildren Autumn and Lilly, sister Sally Palecek, brother-in-law Robert Palecek, sister-in-law Janice Bour, brother Anthony W., sister-in-law Lorraine Bour. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation or the Mayo Clinic for Alzheimer's Research. 651-777-2600 snadbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.