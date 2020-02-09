|
Passed away peacefully February 3, 2020 Born in North Dakota on March 5, 1929. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. Preceded in death by husband, William Jensen; parents, Cy and Leoma Mergens; siblings, Rita, Audry, Bud, Tom and Clare. Survived by children, Peter (Sue), Joe (Patty), Clare Hayes (Larry), David (Wendy), Matt (Carol), Julia Mosby (Mark), Jennifer Moore (Dale); 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Special friends, the 'choir' group, the 'guitar' group, Renee Pouliot and Mary Pat Dunlap Special thanks to Good Samaritan Society for their loving care of Mom. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 15 at 11:00AM. Visitation at 10:00AM. St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, 2357 Bayless Place, St. Paul. Luncheon at the Church following service. Memorials preferred to St. Cecelia's and State Services for the Blind.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020