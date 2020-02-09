Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Catholic Church
2357 Bayless Place,
St. Paul., MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean JENSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean R. (Mergens) JENSEN


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean R. (Mergens) JENSEN Obituary
Passed away peacefully February 3, 2020 Born in North Dakota on March 5, 1929. Graduate of St. Joseph's Academy. Preceded in death by husband, William Jensen; parents, Cy and Leoma Mergens; siblings, Rita, Audry, Bud, Tom and Clare. Survived by children, Peter (Sue), Joe (Patty), Clare Hayes (Larry), David (Wendy), Matt (Carol), Julia Mosby (Mark), Jennifer Moore (Dale); 15 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and friends. Special friends, the 'choir' group, the 'guitar' group, Renee Pouliot and Mary Pat Dunlap Special thanks to Good Samaritan Society for their loving care of Mom. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February 15 at 11:00AM. Visitation at 10:00AM. St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, 2357 Bayless Place, St. Paul. Luncheon at the Church following service. Memorials preferred to St. Cecelia's and State Services for the Blind.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -