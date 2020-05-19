Jean Rosalie (Gallagher) MAGNUSON
March 11, 1935 – May 16, 2020 Preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Rod Magnuson and parents Marguerite and Pat Gallagher. Survived by her children Daniel (Debbi) Magnuson; Laurie (Bill) Hamen; Kristin Magnuson; Beth (Michael) Dempsey; and her grand children: Katie, Libby and Ben (Lizzie Rainville) Magnuson; Drew (Anna) and James (Ann) Slagle, Madeline (Tyler) Nissen; Jacob (Rachelle) and Hunter (Katlyn) Seuntjens, Samantha (Chris) Howard; Charlie and Lily Dempsey; and her great-grand children: Teagan, Grace, Hadley, Burke, Noah, Andrew, Mae Whitley, Magnus, Eleanora, and Rosalie Jean. She will be deeply missed by her loving sister-in-law Marian (Terry) Paige; her cousins that seemed like brothers Warren (Jennie) and Wayne Diesslin; and special friends Suzy Kirby and Patty (patty melt) Born. Jean was a wonderful wife and mother and a dedicated teacher for students with disabilities. She loved God, her extended family, her community, and her church. She treasured her many friends from Murray High School, the University of Minnesota, Roseville schools and the east side of St. Paul. She taught us all to help others; to love music, art, theater, poetry, education, sports, the outdoors, and special occasions; and most of all to love God and each other. She battled dementia and then COVID-19 like she lived her life with hope, faith, grace and love. She will be greatly missed. A special live stream of her funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 20 at 11AM from Bradshaw Funeral Chapel in White Bear Lake and can be found here https://www. bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/Jean-Magnuson Memorials can be made in Jean's honor to organizations which assist people with disabilities or for healthcare workers serving those with COVID-19. 651-407-8300





Published in Pioneer Press on May 19, 2020.
