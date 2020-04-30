Age 89, of Minnetonka Passed away on April 29, 2020 She was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Rosenzweig; and sisters, Betty Marks and Adeline Chargo. She is survived by her sons, Barry (Barbara) Rosenzweig and Randy (Janie) Rosenzweig; grandchildren, Lauren, Sydney, Taylor and Marlee Rosenzweig. Jean was born on the West Side of St. Paul and graduated from Marshall High School. Her greatest joy was the bond she had with her family and being a Baubie to her granddaughters. She was an active member of the Adath Women's League and BOND. She will forever be loved and missed by her family and friends for her witty humor and loving heart. Donations preferred to The Ben Rosenzweig Holocaust Memorial fund at Minneapolis Federation. Zoom service 11:30 am on FRIDAY, May 1st. Zoom Shiva 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2020. To request zoom information please email lrappaport@bethelsyna gogue.org or erin@hodroffepstein.com Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 30, 2020.