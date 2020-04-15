Age 83 Passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 after a brief illness. Preceded in death by husband Robert (Bob) Jirovec and parents Steve and Theresa (Schneider) Tuska. Remaining to cherish her memory are her children Marjorie (Donald) Griffing of Oshkosh, WI, Patricia Jirovec McArdell, Monica (Brian) Fitzgerald, Martin and Christopher; grandchildren Amie (Showreddy) Kommareddy, Joseph (Amanda Dutcher) McArdell, Julia (Andrew) Rothgarn, Erin Fitzgerald, Thomas (Pamela) Fitzgerald, Andrew (Valerie Eyerly)Fitzgerald, Taylor (Darien Benner) Jirovec and Samuel Jirovec; great grandchild Abhiraj Kommareddy, and beloved sister Mary Look of South Milwaukee, WI. Also many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was born July 17, 1936 in Cudahy, WI. She graduated from St. Catherine's High School in Cudahy, WI. On November 19, 1960, Jean married Bob Jirovec. A year later, they moved to Woodbury, Minnesota where they raised their five children. The Jirovec home was frequently teeming with neighborhood children because of the welcoming atmosphere she created. She was involved in many community groups including the Woodbury Garden Club, adult leader of the Challengers 4-H Club, and the Light Housekeepers. Jean was a longtime member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church where she was an organist for many years and was the President of the Guardian Angels Council of Catholic Women several times. She also chaired the funeral committee and the annual craft fair. Jean sought out adventures. She wanted to see the Appalachian Trail and was able to hike the first mile of it. Even though she did not swim and was uncomfortable in water, she wanted to snorkel with the stingray in Grand Cayman. And she did. Those who knew Jean recognized her as a woman of faith, strength and determination. Memorials preferred to your local food pantry or the Rotary International Polio Fund. Given the current circumstances, Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date, tentatively planned for July 24, 2020. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Apr. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.