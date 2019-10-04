Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lake Elmo Inn Event Center
3712 Layton Ave. N.
Lake Elmo, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lake Elmo Inn Event Center
3712 Layton Ave. N
Lake Elmo, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean RUDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean S. "Jeanne" (Ebne) RUDE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean S. "Jeanne" (Ebne) RUDE Obituary
Age 73 Passed away on Tues., Sept. 3 with her daughters by her side. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Rude, and parents, Lloyd (Tim) and Susan (nee Wendt) Ebne. She is survived by her daughters, Erin (Glenn) Chipman and Mary Rude; and her beloved grandchildren, Tucker and Millie Chipman. Jean grew up in Lake Elmo and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1964. A graduate of St. Barnabas School of Nursing, Jean had a long career as a registered nurse. She retired in 2002 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Jean and Dan were longtime volunteers with the MS Society, serving as couple's support group facilitators. A celebration of Jean's life will be held Mon., Oct. 7 at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave. N., Lake Elmo. Visitation 10:30 a.m., service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. Memorials preferred to the National MS Society – Upper Midwest Chapter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.