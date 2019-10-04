|
Age 73 Passed away on Tues., Sept. 3 with her daughters by her side. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jean is preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Rude, and parents, Lloyd (Tim) and Susan (nee Wendt) Ebne. She is survived by her daughters, Erin (Glenn) Chipman and Mary Rude; and her beloved grandchildren, Tucker and Millie Chipman. Jean grew up in Lake Elmo and graduated from Stillwater High School in 1964. A graduate of St. Barnabas School of Nursing, Jean had a long career as a registered nurse. She retired in 2002 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Jean and Dan were longtime volunteers with the MS Society, serving as couple's support group facilitators. A celebration of Jean's life will be held Mon., Oct. 7 at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center, 3712 Layton Ave. N., Lake Elmo. Visitation 10:30 a.m., service at 11 a.m., followed by lunch. Memorials preferred to the National MS Society – Upper Midwest Chapter.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2019