Jean (Clara Jean Van Nostrand) TORDOFF
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 28, 1926 to April 27, 2020 Died peacefully in her sleep after having lived a long and well-ordered life in pursuit of her interests and in completion of her duties. Preceded in death by husband, Harrison "Bud"; daughter, Judith Hill; and son Jeffrey Paul. Survived by son, James Scott and grandchildren, Ariana, James "Zimmer" and Elspeth. Jean loved books, travel, chocolates and her favorite dogs. No services or memorials at her request. RIP Mom.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved