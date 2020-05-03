August 28, 1926 to April 27, 2020 Died peacefully in her sleep after having lived a long and well-ordered life in pursuit of her interests and in completion of her duties. Preceded in death by husband, Harrison "Bud"; daughter, Judith Hill; and son Jeffrey Paul. Survived by son, James Scott and grandchildren, Ariana, James "Zimmer" and Elspeth. Jean loved books, travel, chocolates and her favorite dogs. No services or memorials at her request. RIP Mom.











