Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
2561 Victoria St. N
Roseville, MN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean URIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean URIE


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean URIE Obituary
Age 89, of Roseville March 16, 1930-October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM. After a brief illness, Jean has peacefully reunited with her husband Bill for eternity. She was the daughter of James Kaye and Barbara Grabowski of St. Paul. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Kaye; her children, Lynne (Terry), Patricia and Jim (Betty); her grandchildren, Nicole (Jenny), Graig (Rebekah), Andrew and Brittany, plus great grandchildren Jonah, Zeke and Anjel. After gradua-ting from Mechanics Arts High School, she married the love of her life, William Edwin Urie in 1948. Bill and Jean loved the North Shore, made frequent visits to Gooseberry and Cascade Falls. Outdoor passions like hiking, biking and swimming were passed on to their kids and grandkids. Jean even learned to dogsled! Family meant everything to Jean, from hosting family dinners on Sunday afternoons to traveling with family & friends. We will remember and honor her wherever we go with toasts and tales of her adventures. A celebration of her life will be held on November 1 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 Victoria St. N., Roseville 55113 at 10:30 am. Memorials preferred to: TSE, Inc. | enriching lives through employment and community https://www.tse-inc.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.