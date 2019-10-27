|
Age 89, of Roseville March 16, 1930-October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM. After a brief illness, Jean has peacefully reunited with her husband Bill for eternity. She was the daughter of James Kaye and Barbara Grabowski of St. Paul. She is survived by her sister, Lillian Kaye; her children, Lynne (Terry), Patricia and Jim (Betty); her grandchildren, Nicole (Jenny), Graig (Rebekah), Andrew and Brittany, plus great grandchildren Jonah, Zeke and Anjel. After gradua-ting from Mechanics Arts High School, she married the love of her life, William Edwin Urie in 1948. Bill and Jean loved the North Shore, made frequent visits to Gooseberry and Cascade Falls. Outdoor passions like hiking, biking and swimming were passed on to their kids and grandkids. Jean even learned to dogsled! Family meant everything to Jean, from hosting family dinners on Sunday afternoons to traveling with family & friends. We will remember and honor her wherever we go with toasts and tales of her adventures. A celebration of her life will be held on November 1 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2561 Victoria St. N., Roseville 55113 at 10:30 am. Memorials preferred to: TSE, Inc. | enriching lives through employment and community https://www.tse-inc.org.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019