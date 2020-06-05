Age 91 of Eagan Passed Away June 4, 2020 She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. James and Lucia M. Argentieri Yanick, and her grandson Nathaniel Snyder. She is survived by an extended family including 2 sisters Marilyn (Gaebriel) Gaetani and Diane (Richard) Wetmore; 7 children Chris (Ron) Short, Diane Snyder, Scott (Kelli) Snyder, Steve Snyder, Carl (Sandi) Snyder, Garrett (Ceci) Snyder, Marc (Pam) Snyder; 13 grandchildren and many great grand children. Jean raised her family in the Mason City/Rockford area of Iowa. Jean was a learning disabilities teacher for many years in Northern Iowa and Eagan, MN. Services pending further notice. 651-454-9488











