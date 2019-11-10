Home

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother Passed away at the age of 88 on November 4. She was a beautiful spirit whose sparkling blue eyes and smile brought happiness to all she met. She is preceded in death by her mother Blanche O'Rourke. Jean is survived by son Scott (Cindy) Merkley; daughter Joy (Thomas) Sharp; grandchildren Kathryn, Ian, Allison, Taylor and great granddaughter Charlotte; and many dear friends. A celebration of Jean's life will be held Wednesday, November 13 at 11:00 am with visitation 1 hour prior at The Well (United Methodist Church), 14770 Canada Ave. W., Rosemount, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to Brighton Hospice.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
