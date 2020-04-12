Home

Jeanette "Jenny" BORDERS

Jeanette "Jenny" BORDERS Obituary
Passed away on April 8, 2020 in her home in Circle Pines, MN at the age of 92. Jenny moved to Circle Pines from South Bend, IN in 1976. She worked for 3M for 15 years. Jenny enjoyed many years of traveling, dancing and meat raffles. Jenny is preceded in death by her parents, 3 sisters, and her 2 sons. She is survived by her daughter, Becky Wagner of South Bend, 8 grandkids, 16 great grandkids; and many dear friends. Jenny will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held at a later time in South Bend, Indiana.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020
