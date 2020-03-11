|
|
Devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Friend Died at her home in Stillwater surrounded by her family on March 6, 2020 after a long illness. She was the youngest of five children born to Fay and Florence (Grinsted) Richardson on June 16, 1938, and grew up on the family farm near Northfield, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Russell, Robert and John. Jeanette graduated from Farmington HS in 1956 and earned her BA degree from University of Wisconsin-River Falls. After marrying the love of her life, Dwayne Nelson, on August 4, 1962, she resided in Fargo, ND and Iowa City until they moved to Stillwater in 1967. She was always an active community volunteer and longtime member of Stillwater's First United Methodist Church. Besides raising a family together, Jeanette and Dwayne owned and operated a farm in St. Croix Co., WI and residential rental properties in Stillwater for fifty years. Her greatest pleasures were spending time with family and friends, traveling, and playing cards and games. She is survived by loving husband of 57 years, Dwayne; children Elizabeth Nelson (Steve) Ashbrook of Minneapolis, Patricia Nelson (Karl Kattchee) of La Crosse, WI and Trevor Nelson (Catharine Marshall) of La Jolla, CA; and nine grandchildren Katherine Ashbrook, Jonathan Ashbrook, Mary Elizabeth Ashbrook, Viktor Kattchee, Gabriel Kattchee, Claire Nelson, Henry Nelson, Oliver Nelson and Victoria Nelson. Also survived by sister Dorothy Church, sisters-in-law Jeanne Nelson and Jannan Slabaugh and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 813 Myrtle St. W., Stillwater, on Saturday, March 14th at 11 AM. Visitation at the church one hour before the service. Special thank you for the compassionate care provided by Dr. Martha Sanford at Stillwater Clinic, Mayo Clinic Pulmonology Dept., caregivers Brianna and Sammi from Ecumen Hospice, and The Caring Team at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made for Interstitial Lung Disease genetic research and clinical trials at University of California-San Francisco (www.pulmonary.ucsf.edu/giving/ priorities) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611 (www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020