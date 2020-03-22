|
Age 77 of Stillwater Passed away on March 15, 2020 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by parents, Gustav and Edna Erickson. Survived by her Chisago City High School Sweetheart and husband of 57 years, James "Jim"; children, Molly, Martin (Jennifer), Greta (Eddie) Wamah; grandchildren, Gavin and Gustav Peterson, Jamal Wamah. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, April 25th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning an hour prior. Interment at Bradshaw Columbarium to follow. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020