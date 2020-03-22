Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette PETERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Frances (Erickson) PETERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Frances (Erickson) PETERSON Obituary
Age 77 of Stillwater Passed away on March 15, 2020 after a 10 year battle with Alzheimer's. Preceded in death by parents, Gustav and Edna Erickson. Survived by her Chisago City High School Sweetheart and husband of 57 years, James "Jim"; children, Molly, Martin (Jennifer), Greta (Eddie) Wamah; grandchildren, Gavin and Gustav Peterson, Jamal Wamah. Memorial Service 11 AM Saturday, April 25th at Bradshaw, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater, with visitation beginning an hour prior. Interment at Bradshaw Columbarium to follow. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -