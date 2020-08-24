1/1
Jeanette H. (Walstrom) BRENNHOFER
Age 83 Of Vadnais Heights Passed away on August 22, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with COPD. Jeanette was born in St. Paul, MN on June 17, 1937 to George & Marion Walstrom. She married Don Brennhofer on August 29, 1959 and they resided in St. Paul with their 4 children until moving to Menomonie, WI.While in Menomonie, she was active with the church, taught peasant painting, loved golfing & bowling, and working at the family owned Take n Bake Pizza.The family moved to Maplewood, MN and she became active with the Hazelden Foundation. Being a recovering alcoholic, she spoke at Hazelden and mentored many new addicts. Her story gave others hope. She loved her job at the BCA in St. Paul, where she worked for 5 years. She also volunteered at the Oakdale library and at homeless shelters. She loved knitting, sewing, crafting, and her favorite memories were those spent with her family. She was a fun loving mom & grandma. She is survived by her children David (Joan), Juli (Kurt) Adelman, John (Kara), grandchildren Stephanie, Aaron, Megan, Allie, Will, Courtney (Mike), Carter, Luke & Gracie, great grandson Keaton, daughter in law Renee, and sister Marian Walstrom. She is preceded in death by her parents George & Marion Walstrom, her husand Don, her son Paul & half sister Liz McElhiney. Funeral services will be Friday (August 28, 2020) 11:00 AM at Transfiguration Church in Oakdale, MN, burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in North St. Paul. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Sandberg Funeral Home in North St. Paul. The family would like to thank Baywood and Hospice for the all extraordinary care that Jeanette received. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
