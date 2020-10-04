Age 96 Beloved Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma. Called from her home in Mounds View by her Savior on September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by school-age boyfriend of 7 years and then husband of 73 years, Bob; parents, William and Signe Fuley; foster brother, David Childs; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by sons, Jim and Bill; grandkids, Shannon Halikas, Eric (Lyndsay) Knobel and AJ Knobel; and precious twin great-grandkids, Iris and Francis Knobel. Private family service will be held at a later time in Hayward, Wisconsin. Remembrances/ memorials should be made to the donor's choice of charities or other organizations. www.millerfuneralfridley.com