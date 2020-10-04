1/1
Jeanette H. "Jan" KNOBEL
Age 96 Beloved Mother, Grandma and Great Grandma. Called from her home in Mounds View by her Savior on September 24, 2020. Preceded in death by school-age boyfriend of 7 years and then husband of 73 years, Bob; parents, William and Signe Fuley; foster brother, David Childs; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Survived by sons, Jim and Bill; grandkids, Shannon Halikas, Eric (Lyndsay) Knobel and AJ Knobel; and precious twin great-grandkids, Iris and Francis Knobel. Private family service will be held at a later time in Hayward, Wisconsin. Remembrances/ memorials should be made to the donor's choice of charities or other organizations. www.millerfuneralfridley.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
6210 Highway 65 Ne
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-1300
