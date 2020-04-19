Jeanette I. KERN
Passed away peacefully at age 82 on 4/13/2020 from acute myeloid leukemia. Jan was known for her love of her family. She was a good friend, enjoyed life and was a devout Catholic. She was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her early 40's but kept very active playing cards, bowling, golfing, and as an arthritic aerobics instructor at the YMCA for 15 years. She was employed by the State of Minnesota for 30+ years. She was a "Wonder Woman" to her family and others. She also loved to crochet and made many beautiful items for her friends and family. She loved to spend time at the cabin, working in her flowerbeds, and anything else that could get her outside. Survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Eugene Kern; sister Marie Wellentin; children William, Donald (Nancy), Cynthia (Art) Irons, Allan, and Constance (George) Tessmer; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Julia Wellentin; brother Clyde; granddaughter Christina Kern; and great granddaughter Vienna Vogel. A celebration of life memorial service is being planned for a later date. She is loved by all and will be dearly missed. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 19, 2020.
