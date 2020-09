In remembrance, the family will hold a memorial service on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Visitation from 10:00-11:00 am, with Memorial Mass 11:00 am, at St. John's Catholic Church, 380 Little Canada Road East, Little Canada, MN. If you are unable to attend in person, a virtual service will be held on Facebook at SJOLC. org. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society or the Upper Midwest National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Seating is limited and masks are required.