Jeanette Ida (Lynch) SHAFER

Jeanette Ida (Lynch) SHAFER Obituary
Age 70, of West Saint Paul, passed away on September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Hazel and sister, Ginny. Survived by children, Lisa and James III; life partner, James Jr; siblings, Gerry Jones, Marty (Geri) Lynch, Kay (Bill) Jamison. Jane did payroll for the US Army Corps of Engineers for 21 years before retiring. Celebration of Life from 11:30-4pm on October 19, 2019 at the Cherokee Tavern, 886 Smith Avenue, West St Paul, MN 55118.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
