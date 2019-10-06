|
Age 70, of West Saint Paul, passed away on September 26, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Ray and Hazel and sister, Ginny. Survived by children, Lisa and James III; life partner, James Jr; siblings, Gerry Jones, Marty (Geri) Lynch, Kay (Bill) Jamison. Jane did payroll for the US Army Corps of Engineers for 21 years before retiring. Celebration of Life from 11:30-4pm on October 19, 2019 at the Cherokee Tavern, 886 Smith Avenue, West St Paul, MN 55118.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019