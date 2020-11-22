Age 80, of St. Paul Passed away on November 19, 2020 Preceded in death by parents; sister, Diane Baggenstoss; and brother-in-law, Leon Hoffman. Survived by children, Cathy Maslowski, Dick (Kelly), Karen (Mark) Sanderson, and Tom; grandchildren, Michelle, Kaitlyn, Leah, Sara, and Amy; siblings, Jerry (Betty) Baggenstoss, June Hoffman, and Alan (Debbie) Baggenstoss; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Jan was born in Waite Park, MN and moved to St. Paul at the age of 15. At 18 she married and started a family. At 21 she began working at Quality Park Products and continued there for the next 35 years. She then became a home health aide until retirement. After residing briefly at Summit Hill, she moved to Cerenity-White Bear Lake. She was a longtime member of St. Adalbert's Rosary Society. Jan enjoyed traveling and making trips to the casino at every opportunity. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Monday, November 23 at THE CHURCH OF ST. ADALBERT, 265 Charles Ave., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. The family is planning to host a celebration of life at a later date. Special thanks to the staff at Cerenity Care Center and Fairview Hospice for their compassion, care, friendship, kindness, and support of physical, mental and spiritual health. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550