Jeanette L. GIBBONS
Age 82 of Woodbury, MN April 11, 1938 – September 2, 2020 Jeanette Lois Gibbons died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Maranatha, Presbyterian Homes, Brooklyn Center, MN. A funeral service celebrating Jeanette's life will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Woodbury Baptist Church, Woodbury, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, St. Anthony, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Jeanette was born April 11, 1938 in St. Paul, MN to Emil and Agnes (Olson) Johnson. She was a graduate of Harding High School. On September 13, 1958 Jeanette was united in marriage to John "Jack" Gibbons at First Baptist Church, St. Paul, MN. She worked as a secretary for the Minnesota State Senate and was an owner and partner with her husband, Jack, in Tri-County Abstract and Title, Inc. Jeanette supported her husband in Rotary International and is a Paul Harris Fellow and a Bequest Society Member. She was also a member of Woodbury Baptist Church. Jeanette served as a gift shop volunteer at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, MN, Saint Rose Hospital in Henderson, NV, Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville, MN, and St. Therese of Woodbury, MN. In her spare time, Jeanette enjoyed the hobby of scrapbooking. Survivors include her husband, John "Jack" Gibbons of Woodbury, MN; son, Paul Gibbons of Portland, OR; and sister-in-law, Karen Craigie of Prior Lake, MN. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Irving Johnson.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
