Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-3556
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mattson Funeral Home & Cremation Service
343 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN 55025
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
886 North Shore Drive
Forest Lake, MN
Jeanette L. MARCOTT


1924 - 2019
Jeanette L. MARCOTT Obituary
Age 95, of Forest Lake, Minnesota Died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Birchwood Health Care Center. Jeanette Leona Marcott was born July 9, 1924, in Chisago City, Minnesota to Frithjof and Anna Irene (Nicklason) Wiberg. She was united in marriage to Floyd H. Marcott from Saint Paul, Minnesota. They had two children, Karen and Gordon. During Floyd's military service they lived in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, Washington and New Hampshire. Following his discharge, they returned to Forest Lake where they built Kaiser Frazer automobile dealership. In 1969, they built a manufactured home park, Birchwood Terrace, Wyoming, Minnesota; which is still operated by the family today. In addition to being a homemaker and a business owner, Jeanette was a longtime secretary for the Forest Lake School District. In 1989, they "retired" to devote more free time to their love of traveling and fishing. Floyd and Jeanette owned an airplane and Jeanette took flying lessons. They flew to many locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. They had many happy and healthy retirement years together where they fished from their salmon boat on Lake Michigan, traveled in their motor home across 49 states and Canada, hosted their annual Fourth of July party, played numerous card games and most importantly looked forward to visiting with family and friends. Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Floyd; children, Gordon and Karen (David) Gates; brothers, Clement, Vincent, Oliver, Gerald. She will be deeply missed by her devoted grandchildren, Susan (Brad) Donabauer, Jennifer Gates; great-grandsons, Ryan, Brady, Carter Donabauer; special friends, Jack and Carol Harris; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 16, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 886 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Forest Lake, Minnesota. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019
