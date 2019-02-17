Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
View Map
February 16, 2019, age 101, formerly of South St. Paul Preceded in death by husband Harry; sisters Viola Lee & Margaret Dixon; and brothers Peder Wolden & Alvin Wolden. She is survived by son Glen (Beverly); daughter Carol Anderson; 2 granddaughters Cathy (Howard) Trevors and Susan (Brad) Crauer; great grandson Gabe and step great grandchildren Matthew & Sarah. Funeral Service 7:00 p.m. Thursday February 21, 2019 at the KANDT & TETRICK FUNERAL HOME 140 8th Ave No. South St. Paul. Visitation 4 to 7p.m. Thursday. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Special Thanks to the Hospice Staff at Regina Senior Living for their tremendous care of Jeanette.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
