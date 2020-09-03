Age 88, of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Richard; brothers, Herbert & Richard. Survived by children, Dean (Bonnie), Lynn Guyot, Jani & Glen (Beth); grandchildren, Lance (Kim), Corey, Neil (Emily), Kali, Emily (Eric) Schlemmer, Andrew & Grace; great-grandchildren, Raena, Evelyn, Edison & Estelle; also nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday, September 5th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 10-11 AM prior to the service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the SSP Educational Foundation. Special thank you to Brookdale Senior Living of IGH and St. Croix Hospice. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com