October 27, 2020 Age 97 of St. Paul She was preceded in death by her husband Mike, son Jimmy, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Maggi. Jeanette is survived by her son Mike and daughter Wendy (Fuji) Schwietz; 5 grandchildren Gina, Michelle, Jennifer, Hannah & Justin; and 3 great-grandchildren Taylor, Sydney & Alex. She is also survived by niece Vickie (Bear) and other relatives and friends. Jeanette was an amazing cook and enjoyed playing games, especially bingo, but most of all she loved her family! She touched many lives in her 97 years and will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19, a private mass was held on Friday. We would like to thank the many caregivers she had, especially her nurses Larry and John and friend Michele. Memorials preferred to family.