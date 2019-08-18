|
|
A long-time resident of the St. Croix Valley, passed away peacefully on Friday the 16th of August, 2019 at the Estates of Greeley in Stillwater, MN. From her birth in 1929, to her death, she took care of the people around her with love and of course, food. Jeanette loved cooking and baking, playing cards, and making various crafts. She was a very active member at church and enjoyed attending quilting, XYZ's, and volunteering to cook for various activities. She married the love of her life, Robert Nelson. They had four children. She is survived by her daughters Linda and Nancy, her son David, as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Larry and her husband. A visitation will be at 10a.m. on Tuesday, August 20th at Memorial Lutheran Church in Afton, MN followed by a funeral service at 11am. The burial and lunch will follow the funeral service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019