Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Jeanette POTTHOFF Obituary
Age 87 Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family in St. Paul, MN. Jeanette worked at Northwest Bank for 17 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Preceded in death by parents Hannah and Lawrence; husband, Harrison; sisters, Lois, Phyllis, Maxine; brother, Roy; Grandson, Timothy; and canine friend, Freeway. Survived by her daughter Paula; sons, Larry (Debbie), David (Julie), Robert (Carol); brother, Larry (Loretta); 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; former spouse and lifetime friend, John W.; many nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation 1 hour prior to Memorial Service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00AM. Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106 (651) 776-1555. Private Interment at Union Cemetery following Service. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
