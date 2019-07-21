|
|
Age 87 Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 15, 2019, surrounded by family in St. Paul, MN. Jeanette worked at Northwest Bank for 17 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Preceded in death by parents Hannah and Lawrence; husband, Harrison; sisters, Lois, Phyllis, Maxine; brother, Roy; Grandson, Timothy; and canine friend, Freeway. Survived by her daughter Paula; sons, Larry (Debbie), David (Julie), Robert (Carol); brother, Larry (Loretta); 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; former spouse and lifetime friend, John W.; many nieces, nephews and friends.Visitation 1 hour prior to Memorial Service on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:00AM. Wulff Funeral Home 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul, MN 55106 (651) 776-1555. Private Interment at Union Cemetery following Service. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019