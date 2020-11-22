1/1
Jeanette "Jan" ZACK
Died peacefully on November 12, 2020 at the age of 81. Jan is survived by her children Mark (Shari) Zack and Jane (Artie) Neumeister; grand daughters Noelle (Troy) Gross, Nikki (Jerry) Nwobodo, Mindi (Marcus) Gibbs and Kristina (Alex) Killman; great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Brooke, McKenna, Hunter, Cohen, Mark-Jacob, Benjamin, Liam, Jiani, and baby Killman. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Arnie, parents Vern and Elizabeth Peterson, and brother Ron Peterson. Private family services are planned including a burial next to her beloved husband Arnie at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
