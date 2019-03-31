|
Age 79 Beloved Oma, Mother, Wife Survived by husband, Bill, of 57 years; daughter, Brenda (John) Powell; son, Bill, (Karen) Larson; grandchildren, Audrey, James and Sam Powell. Rachel and Carl Larson; sister-in-law, Darlene Grassman; brother, William Grassman; and nieces and nephews. Loved caring for children, cats and wild creatures. Loved reading novels, the theater and travel — the UK was her favorite destination. She worked in nursery schools here and in Saudi Arabia. Memorials to St. Croix Valley Humane Society. Funeral at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at Augustana Lutheran Church, 1400 South Robert Street, West St. Paul, MN. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Meal served following the service. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019