Age 59 of Roseville Passed away peacefully Sunday morning October 27 after a long 5 year battle with brain cancer. She is preceded in death by mother, Sandra (McAlpine) Born; grandparents Marie and Gerald McAlpine; maternal aunts, Kathy, Jane; and beloved grandmother, Agnes Born. Survived by husband, Julian; sons Joshua and Nicholas; and daughter, Jessica; father, Dennis Born; brothers, Tim (Jean), Steven (Lisa); and many other relatives. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 Friday, November 8, 2019. Visitation 1 hour before Mass at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4625 W. 125th Street, Savage, MN 55378 www.crescenttide.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
