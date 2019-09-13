|
Age 90 of Apple Valley Died on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her children. Preceded in death by her husband, John Leo; son, Kenneth; parents, Joseph Adelore and Thelma Mae Robitaille; sisters, Delores Dircks and Yvonne Rathman; brother, Joseph Jr. (Robby). She is survived by her children, Victoria (John) Lowe, Daniel Vreyens, Julia Vreyens, John R. Vreyens, Barbara (Steven) Brown and Rose (Ken) Buecksler; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Dawn Robitaille; and many beloved nieces and nephews and "adopted" children. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 13900 Biscayne Ave. W., Rosemount, with visitation starting at 9:30am. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials preferred to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 13, 2019