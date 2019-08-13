|
|
Age 84 Passed away August 10, 2019 Pastoral minister, devoted wife, joyous friend, and loving mother. Survived by husband of over 58 years, Jerome "Jerry" Belisle; children Michelle Duncan of Brookings, SD; Patrick (Jane) Belisle of Charlottesville, VA; Jennifer Belisle of Hudson, WI; and Gregory (Amie) Belisle of Portland, OR; plus 12 beloved grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (8/14) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N, Oakdale. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery, Georgetown, WI. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM, with Remembrances at 7 PM, at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and 1 1/2 hours prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. "Well done, beloved servant. Rest now. Your race is won." 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019