Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH
6133 - 15th St. N
Oakdale, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne BELISLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne (McEnaney) BELISLE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne (McEnaney) BELISLE Obituary
Age 84 Passed away August 10, 2019 Pastoral minister, devoted wife, joyous friend, and loving mother. Survived by husband of over 58 years, Jerome "Jerry" Belisle; children Michelle Duncan of Brookings, SD; Patrick (Jane) Belisle of Charlottesville, VA; Jennifer Belisle of Hudson, WI; and Gregory (Amie) Belisle of Portland, OR; plus 12 beloved grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday (8/14) 11:00 AM at TRANSFIGURATION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6133 - 15th St. N, Oakdale. Interment Holy Rosary Cemetery, Georgetown, WI. Visitation Tuesday 6-8 PM, with Remembrances at 7 PM, at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and 1 1/2 hours prior to Mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. "Well done, beloved servant. Rest now. Your race is won." 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now