O'Connell Family Funeral Homes
520 11th Street South
Hudson, WI 54016-2149
(715) 386-3725
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
141 Church Hill Rd.
Somerset, MN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
141 Church Hill Rd.
Somerset, MN
Jeanne C. (Raleigh) FABIANO Obituary
Age 78 of Stillwater Passed away September 26, 2019 Retired St. John's Hospital X-ray Technician of over 40 years. Survived by sister, Janelle (Robert) Sutherland; sister-in-law, Karen Raleigh; step-son, Jim Fabiano; step-grandson, Josef Fabiano; step-granddaughter, Vivianna Fabiano; nephews, John, Daniel, and Todd (Megan) Sutherland, Jack Raleigh, and William (Ashley) Raleigh Jr.; great-nieces and nephews, Abby, Lauren, Liam and Alfred Sutherland; Madison and Brantley Raleigh; many additional relatives and dear friends. Preceded in death by husband, Philip; parents, John and Alice Raleigh; brothers, John, Robert, William (Celeste), Michael, and Patrick; sister, Mary Pat (Keith) Schuna; and nephew, Mark Sutherland. Funeral Mass 11AM Saturday, October 12th (visitation 9:30-11AM) at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 141 Church Hill Rd., Somerset, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the church. Hudson, WI - (715) 386-3725
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
