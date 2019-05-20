Pioneer Press Obituaries
Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
700 Snelling Ave
St. Paul, MN
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Jeanne C. WOLLINE Obituary
May 25, 1940 ~ May 19, 2019 Of St. Paul. Former Eastside business owner of Arcade Paints. Preceded in death by husband John. Survived by daughters Tammy (Mike) Thomas and Kim (Bruce) Dianis; grandchildren Ben (Mary), Maddy, Nick, and Katelyn. Visitation 10:30 AM Thursday, May 23 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 700 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Service to follow at 11:30 AM. Burial at Elmhurst Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the caring aides and staff at Episcopal Homes (Katy's Cottage), Grace Hospice, and Wilder Adult Day Center. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Grace Hospice, Wilder Adult Day Program, and Episcopal Homes Foundation for Katy's Cottage.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 20 to May 21, 2019
