Jeanne D. (Monn) BAZILLE
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandma Sister, Aunt and Friend Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on July 21st after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Preceded in death by parents Julius and Maureen Monn; brother Mark. Survived by husband Mike; son Adam; daughters Harmony Kobilka (Paul), Sarah, Mary; brothers Jim Monn (Marty), Michael Monn (Sherry); sister Juliann Troy (Jeff); five grandchildren Nathan, Emily, Olivia, Levi Kobilka, Evan Nash; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jeanne was a dedicated homebirth midwife for 39 years who touched many hearts and helped many families with her years of service. She was instrumental in getting licensure for traditional midwifery in the state of Minnesota. Jeanne was a beautiful and loving soul who loved spending time with her family and friends. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation Wednesday (July 29, 2020) from 4:00 PM-7:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul. Private Family Service and Interment to be held. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
