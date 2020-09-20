1/1
Jeanne DOOLEY
1943 - 2020
Age 77, of Edina Passed peacefully in her sleep on September 12, 2020 due to complications of Alzheimer's. Born January 1943 in St. Paul, MN. Graduate of St. Catherine University. After working as an Occupational Therapist Jeanne gave her life to being a wife and mother. Preceded in death by parents, Clarence and Frances Johnson. Survived by loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Michael; sister, Renee (David) Swan; daughters, Christine (Jim) Augustine, Deborah (Kraig) Watts, Angela Glyer; sons, John, Daniel; grandchildren, Taylor, Christian, Holly, Lindsay, Elizabeth, Ryan; and great-grandson, Declan Michael. Services have been held. Memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Edina Chapel 952-920-3996




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
