Age 84, of Inver Grove Heights, MN Passed away peacefully at home, into the waiting arms of Jesus, on September 2, 2020. A long time resident of West St. Paul, she attended Gustavus Adolphus College and graduated from Metro State University. After retiring from the Inter Faculty Organization, Jeanne spent her time with her family and friends, and volunteering. Preceded in death by her dear parents, John and Emily; loving husband, Carl; sister-in-law, June; and niece, Erica. Survived by her children, Dale (Mary Jo) Williams, Dana Berg, Donna Helm and Darlynn (Ian) King; grandchildren, Holly, Dan, Luke, Sydney, Logan, Sam; brother Jack (Sharon) Colvard; niece Elisa (Steve) Brown; Carl's children and grandchildren, Tara Vilene, Clayton (Amy), Ryan, Scott, Cameron, Aaron; brothers-in-law Burt and Reuben (Diane); sisters-in-law Peggy (Harry) Breed and Evelyn (Tom) Joyal; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and wonderful friends. Jeanne also had a special place in her heart for all of her fellow parishioners of Salem Lutheran Church. An irreplaceable matriarch who was adored by all who knew her, we will love and miss you always. Private interment service at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Salem Lutheran Church in W. St. Paul, MN.









