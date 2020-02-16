|
Passed December 19, 2019 at age 95 Preceded in death by husband Gerald, parents Doris and Louis, siblings Barb and Bob. Loving mother of Steve of NJ, Diana, Judy and Wendy of the Metro area, grandmother to 8 and great-grandmother to 11. Jeanne worked for the MN Nurses Assoc. from 1981 to 2004. Jeanne was born in Mansfield, Ohio in 1924 and permanently settled in St. Paul with Jerry in 1957. They raised their family in an "open door" policy home…everyone was welcome at any time for as long as needed. The kitchen table was where Jeanne listened to others' problems and wisely offered advice and encouragement. She loved to hear others' experiences and travel stories wanting to learn about people and cultures from around the world. Jeanne knew that the sense of belonging and family grew in homes where people shared meals, and she was forever feeding everyone, even if you weren't hungry. For Jeanne, life was never about her, but always about others. She was a caretaker, a mentor, a teacher, a friend, a pillar of strength, and always the very best companion. Jeanne is a role model for navigating life with kindness, generosity, gratitude, acceptance, inclusion, courage, humor, enthusiasm, optimism, and unconditional love. Private interment this spring.
