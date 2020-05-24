Born April 13, 1927 in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Patrick and Mary Hannon. Jeanne was called to God on May 15, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald Hannon and her husband Richard L. Larson. Survived by daughter Dr. Jeannie T. Larson (Dr. Matthew Griebie) and son Christopher Larson (Vicki); grand children Nicholas & Anne Marie Griebie; Casey, Vincent, & Joseph Larson; as well as many nephews and nieces. The daughter of a railroad manger, Jeanne grew up in St. Paul, Dickinson North Dakota and in the shadow of Mount Rainier Washington. Returning to Minnesota she attended Derham Hall and then the College of Saint Catherine where she made lifelong connections with her college friends and basketball teammates that have endured to this day. She graduated with a Degree in Chemistry with minors in Mathematics and Biology. After graduating from college Jeanne worked in dental materials research at the University of Minnesota under Dr. Dean Crawford, Dean of the Dental School. She took graduate courses in physical chemistry, electrical engineering and metallurgy and completed advanced dental research training at the National Bureau of Standards in Washington DC. She then conducted electromagnetic research at Tufts University and MIT going on to earn a Master's degree with a concentration in the area of physical and chemical properties of amalgam solutions through the phase dynamics. This work helped determine the metal concentrations which were used in dental materials for more than 50 years. During her graduate studies, she met her future husband, Richard. Always adventuresome she and Dick were a good match resulting in a marriage of over 50 years. In the early years they raced wooden boats that he designed. They hunted and camped in northern Minnesota and, after starting a family, traveled United States - frequently in a camper. After the birth of her children, Jeanne began teaching chemistry at the College of Saint Catherine's. She subsequently returned to research work in as Assistant Director of Lightning Transients Research Institute focusing on aviation safety. She then took on a new research position as part of the Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Department at the University of Minnesota helping develop the Vestibular Testing Laboratory for the department and continued to perform testing, analysis and research until her retirement. She was actively involved in the parish of Corpus Christi serving on the parish council. She was also on the parent board at Totino Archbishop Thomas L Grace High School. She has been a long-standing parishioner of St. John's in New Brighton where she was involved in Eucharistic Ministry and the Befrienders Ministry. In her retirement years Jeanne was able to travel extensively throughout Europe and Asia visiting more than 15 countries and four continents but never did quite reach her goal of visiting Antarctica. Despite all her accomplishments she was always most proud of her family's achievements. Her greatest happiness was her family - always her first joy. She was generous and enthusiastic with encouragement, concerned about the needs of others, always willing to listen with genuine interest and offer thoughtful insights in the way of a question - even to her last days. She will be greatly missed by all. 651-698-0796