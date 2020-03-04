|
(aka Beanie, Mean Jeanne & Hurricane Jeanne) Of St. Paul last Matriarch of the Heintz/McGuiggan/Maxey families & HUGE Springsteen fan, died February 28, 2020 at age 95. Mom was born & raised in the West Seventh area. She attended Mechanic Arts HS & in 1944 married Frank Sr. They had 4 children, Frank Jr., Patricia, Gregory & Jacqueline. She was a stay at home mom, but also helped Dad work on our family's truck farm. Mom then worked part time as a waitress at Phil's Place Restaurant. At age 65, she went back to school and was certified as a Trained Medication Aide. From 2004-2009 Mom worked in the dining room at Little Sisters of the Poor until retiring at 85. She loved God, her family, bingo, the Twins, Gophers, the Timberwolves & music. Mom's love of Springsteen began in 1978, playing his records, singing & dancing along to them. She met Bruce & the band and became close to Clarence Clemons and Stevie Van Zandt. Mom attended over 300 concerts. On 9/20/09, she went on a road trip with friends Gena Jacobson & Mark Wiersbeck to Des Moines to see Bruce. Mom held up a sign "I Drove All Night to Dance with You! Happy Birthday Bruce! 84 is the new 60". Well, she was Dancing in the Dark with him that night! Mom celebrated her 85th birthday on 11/8/09 "in the pit" with niece Jadelyn McGuiggan & Tony Calo in NYC at MSG. She then danced with Bruce 2 more times on 11/11/12 & 2/29/16 in front of Mom's hometown crowd at the Xcel Center! She wanted a 4th dance with him but now she's in heaven dancing away with Clarence & Danny! Thank you for the love & music you provided to Mom while battling Alzheimer's. Mom is preceded in death by husband Frank Sr., son Gregory Sr., 10 sisters, 1 brother, members of the Heintz/ Maxey families, dear friends Clarence Clemons, St. Paul police Sgt. Mike Findley & dog Brucie. She is survived by daughter Jacqueline, son Frank Jr. (Rita) of St. Paul; daughter Patricia Heley of Bloomington, sister-in-law Ann McGuiggan of Mahtomedi; 7 grandchildren: John Wood (Jen), Gregory Jr., Tabitha (Jason) DeCosse, Jonathan (Bridget), David (Anna), Krystal & Brian; 12 great grand children, 7 great great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews of Heintz/ Maxey/McGuiggan families & dog Findley. Mom is also survived by her adopted family: Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band, Stevie Van Zandt & his assistant Rich Russo; Tony & Cathy Calo, Lisa & Susan Judd, Diana Pfaff, Gena Jacobson, Mark Wiersbeck, Jim Hall, Billy Livesay, Brian & Lauren O'Loughlin, Darlene Delano, Anne-Catherine Sert, Dave, Jackie, Tara & Kelly Wilkie as well as many friends from all over the world. The Wake will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at Mueller Mortuary Parkway Chapel, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul, from 4-8 pm. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at Transfiguration Catholic Church, 6133 15th Street North, Oakdale with visitation at the Church from 9-10 am. Luncheon to follow. Interment Fort Snelling. Please wear your Springsteen shirts! Special thanks to our family priest, Father John Paul Erickson, Drs. Brian Hansen & Tammy Chiesa of Health East Midway Clinic, Tara Wilkie & Katie Whiting who helped care for Mom while she was living at home & the staff on the 4th floor of St Joseph's Hospital, especially Marianne RN who was with Mom during her final moments. We are SO blessed to have called you our mom. We love & miss you, but know one day we will all be together again. You are OUR star! No flowers please. Memorials preferred to family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 4, 2020