Age 74 of Saint Paul, MN Passed away on November 6, 2020 Preceded in death by her parents, William John and Evelyn Isabel Hansen; and sister, Sharon. Jeanne was born May 12, 1946, in St. Paul, MN, moved to Roseville, MN, in her teens and graduated from Alexander Ramsey High School in 1964. She pursued a few careers and found passion in helping people plan vacation adventures. Her time in the travel industry provided opportunities to visit several destinations in the Caribbean and Europe. She fell in love with Ireland and adored all things Irish. Survived by daughter, Elizabeth (Jason) Hutton; and brother, William Hansen, Jr. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. A memorial service will take place in summer 2021, once family and friends can travel safely to remember Jeanne with love, laughter and hugs. If you would like to be notified of the date and location, please email dublib@aol.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store