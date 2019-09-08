Home

Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels Hillside Chapel
2610 19th Avenue N.E.
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Jeanne L. (Pfankuch) MILLER


1934 - 2019
Jeanne L. (Pfankuch) MILLER Obituary
Age 85 of Shoreview Passed away suddenly on Sept. 4th, 2019. Survived by loving husband, Alvin; children, Robin (Mike), Scott (Barb), and Nancy (Don), 7 grandchil-dren and 6 great-grandchildren. Also survived by sister, Beth and brother, Doug. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Funeral service will be held at 11AM with visitation one hour prior on Tuesday, September 10th, all at: Hillside Chapel 612-781-1999 2610 19th Ave N.E. Minneapolis, MN 55418 www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
