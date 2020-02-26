|
Age 92, of Hastings Passed away on February 25, 2020 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul from complications due to a fall at home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Milo; daughter and son in law, Ann and Rick Smith; siblings, Junella, Nora, Edward, John, Tom, and Collette. Jeanne was survived by her children, Michele (Tom) Hansen, Maggie (Mark) McCoy, Tom (Donna) Schmitt, Kevin Schmitt, Mary (Greg) Hoyt, and Jim (Rebecca) Schmitt; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Bernice Klahr, Rita (Rich) Gelhar, Vincent Braun, and Leo Braun; many other relatives and many friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (2/28) at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St. in Hastings. A gathering will be held 2 hours prior to mass at church. Interment will be at the church cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2020